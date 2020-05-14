'It's impossible': NY nursing homes fret about testing order

As calls grow nationwide for mandatory coronavirus testing in nursing homes, New York facilities are sounding alarms about the state’s ambitious new demand to test roughly 185,000 workers twice a week.

Administrators worry there won’t be enough test kits.

The homes also have questioned who will cover an expense estimated at around $150 per test, though the state said suggested Thursday the homes could send workers to free state testing sites.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the testing requirement may be “a pain in the neck,” but it’s necessary.

