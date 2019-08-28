JUUL CEO calls breathing-illness cases 'worrisome'

As the number of cases of lung illness among people who vape continues to grow, the head of the most popular e-cigarette company calls the reports "worrisome."

In his first broadcast interview, JUUL Labs CEO Kevin Burns told Tony Dokoupil on "CBS This Morning" the company is in contact with the CDC.

"If there was any indication that there was an adverse health condition related to our product, I think we'd take very swift action associated with it," Burns said.

The CDC says it's looking into nearly 200 possible cases of severe lung disease that may be tied to the use of e-cigarettes. The cases are reported in at least 22 states.

Alexander Mitchell, 20, of Utah, used to vape daily.

"Vaping is promoted as a safer alternative when in reality it's not," he said.

Mitchell developed acute respiratory syndrome last month and ended up on life support.

"I'm at 25 percent diminished lung capacity now," he said. "I think it's crazy how fast it escalated."

Dr. Jacob Kaslow of Vanderbilt's Children's Hospital says the number of cases he's seen related to vaping is frightening.

"Some as benign as coughing, headaches, shortness of breath," he said, "but other more serious: with lung collapse, respiratory failure, a need for mechanical ventilation and some of those more severe things."

A new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association finds a growing number, about one-third, of middle school and high school students are exposed to secondhand e-cigarette aerosols from being around people who vape.