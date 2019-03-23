Jack-knifed tractor trailer blocks I-89 North

I-89 between exits 19 and 20 in St. Albans was shut down for more than three hours Friday after a tractor trailer jack knifed, completely blocking the northbound lanes.

Police say it happened just after 8 p.m. There were no damages or injuries. A heavy wrecker responded to the scene to tow the tractor trailer.

An investigation revealed the driver had been working well over his allotted hours for the day at the time of the accident. The driver was issued multiple Vermont Civil Violation Complaints.