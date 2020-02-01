Jail time for a Chester man who attempted to lure a twelve-year-old girl

A Windsor County man is headed to prison for more than four years for attempting to meet a twelve-year-old girl for sex. John Curley, 48, of Chester, Vermont was sentenced to 57 months Friday.

Curley was arrested last year in Fort Ann, New York. In a plea agreement, Curley admitted that he used an internet-based social networking service to solicit sex from someone he thought was a twelve-year-old girl, but who was actually an undercover cop.

There will also be an imposed twenty-year term of supervised release, which will start after Curley is released from prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.