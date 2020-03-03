Jane Sanders 'cautiously optimistic' on Bernie's big night

Bernie Sanders plans to watch the results come in with his family at their Burlington home Tuesday night. Our Darren Perron spoke earlier with Jane Sanders about the big day.

"Cautiously optimistic," is how Jane Sanders describes how she and her husband, Bernie Sanders, are feeling about the potential for Super Tuesday wins. But she's also hopeful because 39 years ago this night was also a big win -- Sanders won his first bid for Burlington Mayor, launching his political career.

"Yes, March 3rd, so that's kind of exciting. We won that by ten votes. Turned out well," Jane said.

She has criss-crossed the country with Bernie and alone too, campaigning for him leading up to this night. It's become a full-time job.

"We need to deal with child care, health care, education," she said. "I think the message he puts out resonates with the working people of America. If they vote and there's a large turnout in the states, we'll feel good," Jane said. "I think people are warming to Bernie as they get to know him, just like Vermonters did. He means what he says and says what he means and they can trust him."

But she admits her husband can be abrupt, even rude, to members of the press when pushed on what she calls, gossip, scandals or other candidates, instead of the issues. "He has no time for that. He has a mission in life to make the world a better place," Jane said.

So, behind closed doors?

Reporter Darren Perron: What's his mood when it's just the two of you? Is he sweet?

Jane Sanders: He is. He's a great husband. I have no complaints. He is a loving father and grandfather too. I wish more people had a sense of who he is as a person as opposed to the snippits on TV.

Jane Sanders says she never imagined when she and then-Mayor Sanders were first dating, that she could potentially be the First Lady of the United States. "No, and I'm still not imagining it. It's a ways down. But it's an honor to be out there and talking to people and learning from them across the country," she said.

If she were to become First Lady, she imagines continuing that listening to people like Eleanor Roosevelt. And she jokes maybe she'd handle the press too. "Maybe I'd just talk to the media. I'm nice to the media," she said.

Jane Sanders says she and her husband have discussed possible running mates but it's much too early to name any names. She did say that if elected, a Sanders cabinet would be diverse and reflect what America looks like.

