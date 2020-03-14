Jay Peak, Burke Mountain shut down for winter season

If you were planning one last ski day this season, it might have to be Saturday, depending on where you go.

Jay Peak and Burke Mountain are both closing for the year. Each are shutting down all operations after Saturday's last run.

Jay Peak closed the waterpark yesterday, and the remaining lifts will stop running at 4 pm on Saturday afternoon. Burke Mountain will also conclude activities at that time.

Burke Mountain says they hope reopen for the summer season on Friday May 1, with their bike park operations starting May 23.

Jay Peak says they plan to open their golf course on May 16, with other activities beginning again at the end of the month.

More information about refunds and tentative dates can be found on each of their websites.