Jay to vote on whether to allow ATVs on roads

Another Vermont town is considering allowing all-terrain vehicles on some or all of its roads.

Voters in Jay will decide on July 13 if they want that to happen. One article asks voters if a handful of roads should be open to ATVs and a second article asks if ATVs should have access to all town roads.

Town Clerk Lynette Deaette told the Caledonian Record that the second article was put on the ballot by the select board to allow residents to reach ATV trails from their homes.

She says it would not open town roads to all ATV riders, or allow ATV riders to run up and down the roads.

She says several residents had asked the board to consider four roads and presented a petition on June 22.

7/5/2020 4:08:50 PM (GMT -4:00)