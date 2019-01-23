Jeep collides with tractor-trailer in fiery NH crash

Police in New Hampshire say a Jeep collided with a tractor-trailer on Route 101 that broke open the truck's fuel tank and caused an explosion and fire, seriously injuring the Jeep driver.

Dublin Police Chief Timothy Suokko tells WMUR-TV it's not known if the Jeep driver, who crossed the center line, was trying to pass a vehicle Tuesday morning or just drifted over into the tractor-trailer's path without paying attention. The Jeep caught on fire.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries. The Jeep driver, Samuel Lachance, 18, of Manchester, was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with serious injuries. His condition wasn't immediately known.

A third car was involved in the crash and recorded the collision from a dashboard camera.

Police are investigating.

