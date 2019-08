Police and Green Mountain Power are responding to a crash on Shelburne Road.

Police say someone crashed a Jeep into a power pole. They say no one was hurt and only the motel next door lost power.

Traffic coming from downtown is being diverted to Swift St. and on to Spear Road.

Traffic from the Shelburne side is being sent to Allen Road.

GMP is there working on the issue, and it might be a while.

We will have more information as soon as it becomes available.