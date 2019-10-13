Jeffersonville Open House

Earlier this month, we introduced you to Terry and Jane Shaw. A couple in their 70's who have been restoring buildings in Jeffersonville.

Their most recent project is a building that's been a variety of things over the years including a clothing store, deli and a bike shop. Today, they're hosting an event to show off the artists in their galleries and all their hard work.

"We're having a big open house so Karen will be doing stuff in the sugar house. Eric will be here doing demonstrations. We'll have refreshments and so forth from noon to five," said Jane Shaw.

These are the latest pictures Terry sent on Friday. The hemlock floor is in, they've removed walls upstairs and have painted. Terry and Jane will be giving tours of the new building throughout the day if people want to see it.

The event is in Jeffersonville, from 12 PM to 5 PM.