Jennifer Garner spotlights early childhood education during Vermont visit

Hollywood came to Vermont Thursday as actress Jennifer Garner lent her star power to the issue of early childhood education.

Garner was at Robin's Nest in Burlington to see one example of Vermont's early childhood education programs. She's an advocate with Save the Children Action Network, which lobbies for opportunities for children.

They visited Vermont because they say the state is a good example of a bipartisan focus on the issue of getting high-quality education to kids early in life.

Governor Phil Scott and legislative leaders were also on hand to read to children. All involved said they have common ground on expanding access to high-quality child care. The questions of how to do it -- and how much money the state will spend on it -- are still being worked out in the legislature.

"As we work to attract young families to Vermont, our commitment to early childhood education could be a draw for young families, and quite possibly the best economic development tool we have in our toolbox," Scott said.

"These kids are going to go to kindergarten and hit the ground running. They are ready to go. But if you've never been in this environment, then you can see, your brain hasn't grown the way that it has a shot to grow. And if it doesn't, the chance is gone," Garner said.

Garner has a public event Thursday afternoon at the Roxy in Burlington from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. It's free but seating is limited. It'll be a conversation focused on the importance of high-quality child care.

On the Channel 3 News at 6, Cat Viglienzoni reports on the question of how much Vermont wants to spend on early childhood education, as well as the challenges parents have in finding child care.