Jennifer Sargent named new chairperson of NH Parole Board

Gov. Chris Sununu has named Jennifer Sargent as the new chairperson of New Hampshire's parole board.

Sargent is a visiting Associate Professor of Writing at Dartmouth College. She previously was chief prosecutor for the state in attorney discipline cases. She also was a special justice in the district court system and worked in the New Hampshire Public Defenders Office. Sargent, who joined the parole board in November, starts as chairperson on Jan. 15. She succeeds Donna Sytek, who will remain on the board.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

