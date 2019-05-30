Jericho man seriously injured in collision with dump truck

A Jericho man remains hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash involving a dump truck.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Essex Police say the SD Ireland dump truck crossed the center line on Route 15 in Jericho, hitting a Toyota truck driven by John P. O'Sullivan, 56. Police say The Jericho man was taken to the hospital after receiving life saving measures by rescue crews. He is reported in stable condition.

The driver of the truck, Tina M. Weaver, 49, of Starksboro, was treated and released.

Police say the crash remains under investigation and any witnesses are asked to call police.