Gather your jingle bells because St. Albans will be doing their annual Running of the Bells Thursday night.

It's a holiday fun run where participants attach bells to their hats, shoes, coats, strollers -- you name it.

It's a one mile race through downtown where participants can enjoy all the holiday lights.

The race benefits Operation Happiness and runners are encouraged to bring canned goods and toys for donation.

It starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.