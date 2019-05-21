Job fair aims to keep kids in the North Country

Can a job fair inspire young people to stay in their hometowns? Students from seven North Country schools got a glimpse at what careers they could pursue in Northern New York. Our Kelly O'Brien takes you inside career connections day.

North Country students learning about North Country jobs.

"The goal was for them to find their passion and stay here in our community," said Amanda Zuoola of Champlain Valley Educational Services.

The eighth- and ninth-graders talk with local colleges and employers to see what they are looking for in an employee. There are jobs in 16 different areas, like engineers, contractors and law enforcement, and the list goes on showing what the community has to offer.

"Growing up in a small town in the North Country I was unaware of-- I just didn't know the opportunities my community held," Zuoola said.

The students pick three areas to focus on.

"I really enjoyed the college one," said Aengus Andrew, a freshman at Chazy Central Rural School.

"Law, business and management, finances," said Kiara Blaze, a freshman at Chazy Central Rural School.

Speaking with professionals in those industries getting their questions answered after a semester's worth of research at CVES.

"I definitely was already informed on the topics but it definitely took it to the next level," Blaze said.

The students realizing they can do it all-- right from here where they call home.

"I like the upstate North Country, don't want to leave," said Shay Collins, a freshman at Chazy Central Rural School.

Working to buck the trend of young people migrating out of the area.

"It's important our kids stay here," Zuoola said. "That's our future."

"I definitely do want to stay local," Blaze said. "It's home."