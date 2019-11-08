Joe Biden to visit our region to file for primary election

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will be in Concord, New Hampshire, Friday to file his paperwork for the primary election.

He'll then be joining the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence in Concord for a roundtable discussion on the Violence Against Women Act. On Saturday, he'll attend several kickoffs in Claremont and Lebanon. And then he'll attend a private fundraiser in Norwich, Vermont.

Biden is the latest in a string of candidates travelling to the Granite State to file before the November 15th filing deadline.

Vice President Mike Pence added President Donald Trump's name to New Hampshire's Republican primary ballot Thursday, paying the $1,000 filing fee at the secretary of state's office.

