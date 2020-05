We now have the winners of the Joe's Pond Ice Out Contest.

Congratulations to Angela Buttera and Nancy Durance, both guessed that the block would fall through the ice at 6:05 a.m. on April 15, 2020.

It fell just two minutes later at 6:07 a.m.

Each will receive a check for nearly $3,000.

We're told the Joe's Pond Association will use the remaining $4,500 to help support clean water measures and association activities