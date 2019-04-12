Johnson juveniles to be charged with arson

Authorities say two juveniles will be charged with allegedly setting fire to an abandoned home in Johnson.

It happened Sunday morning around 11 a.m. Crews say several parts of the ground floor of the home on Plot Road were on fire when they arrived.

The home had been vacant for more than 15 years and was called suspicious by Vermont State Police investigators.

The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says the juveniles responsible for the fire have been cited to appear in Lamoille Family Court.