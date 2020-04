Vermont's congressional delegation will hold a telephone town hall Thursday, April 23, on the coronavirus response.

You can hear from Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Peter Welch. Gov. Phil Scott will join the call, too, and experts from around the state. And you can ask them questions.

It starts at 5 p.m.

Click here to watch the livestream. You can also join by calling 833-380-0633.