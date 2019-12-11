Jones won't seek Little's New York Senate seat but Stec will

New York Assemblyman Billy Jones announced on Wednesday he will not seek the 45th Senate district seat in 2020.

Assemblymen Billy Jones and Dan Stec

Current Sen. Betty Little announced earlier this month she would be retiring in 2020, leaving the seat empty.

In a statement, Jones said, "I love what I do, and I want to continue to represent the great people of the 115th Assembly District. I feel we have accomplished much over the past couple years, and I will continue to fight for the residents of the North Country and the needs of my district."

But there is someone seeking Little's seat. Wednesday morning, New York Assemblyman Dan Stec announced he will run for Little's seat.

In a statement, Stec said, "We need someone who will continue her strong legacy as an honest hardworking elected official."