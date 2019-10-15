Former Highgate paraeducator to answer to parole violation

A former paraeducator who admitted to molesting a fourth-grader will be in court Tuesday afternoon.

Josie Spears/File

Josie Spears wasn't supposed to come into contact with boys under the age of 16, but police say she violated that court condition.

Spears was arrested in February of 2017 after police say she sent nude photos to a 9-year-old student and molested him. She eventually pleaded guilty to charges including lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and violating court orders.

Tuesday's hearing is about the accusation she violated conditions of her release.