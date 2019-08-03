Joyce Mitchell's parole hearing transcript released

The transcript for parole of the prison worker who helped two convicted murderers escape from Clinton County Correctional facility has been released.

Joyce Mitchell says she blames her low self-esteem for helping killers Richard Matt and David Sweat.

The Times Union reports Mitchell told the board she had no intention of meeting the two men after their escape.

She again denied any sexual contact with them.

Mitchell admitted she was taken in by compliments both men gave her while they worked in the prison's tailor shop.

The board denied her parole, saying she would likely break the law again.