Judge: Burlington officer must be allowed to see bodycam video

A judge has ruled a Burlington police officer must be allowed to see his own body camera video of an incident that is under investigation.

Douglas Kilburn, 54, died at his home in March, three days after getting into a fight with Burlington Police Ofc. Cory Campbell in the UVM Medical Center parking lot. Campbell was dispatched there because Kilburn was reportedly being disruptive in attempts to visit his wife in the hospital,

Kilburn's jaw and orbital bone were broken and Vermont's medical examiner ruled Kilburn's death was a medical homicide, listing a fractured skull as part of the reason.

Campbell asked to see his bodycam footage before giving a statement to the Vermont State Police, who investigated the case, but he was denied access.

So, the police union has sued to get it.

Monday, Chittenden Superior Court Judge Helen Toor ruled the city must disclose the videos of the incident. Click here to read the judge's decision.

