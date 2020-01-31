Judge: Elaine Brown, tax evader in standoff, will be freed

A judge has ruled a woman who took part with her husband in a monthslong armed standoff with U.S. marshals to protest a tax evasion conviction can be released after spending over 12 years in prison.

Elaine Brown, now 78, was resentenced in federal court in New Hampshire on Friday. A U.S. Supreme Court decision last year affected her case and vacated a charge that carried a mandatory minimum 30-year sentence.

Brown has apologized for her actions and is seeking a divorce from her husband, Edward Brown. He also had been scheduled for resentencing Friday, but his hearing was postponed.

