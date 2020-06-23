Judge: NH mom who jumped out window with babies still a danger

A New Hampshire woman who pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to jumping out of a second-story window in 2014 with her baby twins, killing one and severely injuring the other, has been given another five-year commitment under the care of the state’s secure psychiatric unit.

Thirty-four-year-old Patina Welch said there were men with guns in her house trying to kill her children and she was trying to save them. No one was there. Her 4-month-old son died from his injuries after she landed on him in Lyman. Her daughter suffered a serious brain injury.

The Caledonian-Record reports court records reviewed Monday said Welch still poses a danger to herself and others.

