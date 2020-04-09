Judge: New Hampshire voter registration law unconstitutional

A judge has struck down a New Hampshire law that added more steps to the voter registration process as unconstitutional.

The New Hampshire Democratic Party and the League of Women Voters sued Secretary of State William Gardner over the 2017 law, saying it was confusing and created a two-tier system with added paperwork for those who register within 30 days of an election.

Supporters said the law ensured that people are registered in the correct city, town or ward.

The law was passed by a then-Republican-majority Legislature after President Donald Trump alleged widespread voter fraud in New Hampshire in 2016. But there's been no evidence to support that.

