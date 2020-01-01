Judge allows medical monitoring in PFOA contamination case

A federal judge has ruled Vermont residents seeking damages for chemical contamination in groundwater in their neighborhood will be allowed to seek the costs of medical monitoring. The Bennington Banner reports the ruling by U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford on Friday means the plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit against Saint Gobain Performance Plastics can seek continued health monitoring under state law. The suit was filed in May 2016 in federal court in Rutland shortly after elevated levels of PFOA were found in about 400 wells around the former factories. Crawford had ruled in August that the lawsuit can proceed as a class action.

