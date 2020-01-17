Judge allows suspect in Dartmouth drive-by shooting out on bail

A Grafton Superior Court judge is allowing a Lebanon man accused of a drive-by shooting on the Dartmouth College campus to be let out on bail.

Gage Young/File

Authorities say Gage Young, 23, was in a car and randomly shot a 19-year-old student on the sidewalk near the College Green in November 2018. The victim, who was not affiliated with the college, received non-life threatening injuries. Young allegedly told his friend that he wanted to scare the group.

Young faces charges of assault and falsifying evidence. The Valley News reports Young was released Friday. The judge ordered him to stay with his family in West Lebanon. He must also remain in the state, have a curfew, and have no contact with the shooting victim or his family.

The driver of the car, Hector Correa, was charged with disobeying a police officer.

