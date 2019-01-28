Judge approves permanent receivership for Vt. senior homes

A follow-up now to a story about seniors living in concerning conditions. A Vermont judge is giving complete control of four senior living facilities to a permanent receiver.

The Pillsbury Homes are in South Burlington and St. Albans.

For months, residents complained about food shortages, missed medications and unpaid bills.

The homes were owned by Texas-based East Lake Capital Management and Andrew White. White and his legal team were in court in December fighting to keep the properties.

It's a fight they lost.