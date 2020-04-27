Judge bars Vermont man from selling PPE at inflated prices

A Vermont man accused of price gouging face masks has been ordered by a judge to stop selling them.

Shelley Palmer

Shelley Palmer of Williston is accused of importing ten-cent surgical masks and reselling them to Central Vermont Medical Center for $2.50 each. The attorney general's office says Palmer sold 42,500 masks in March to the hospital for a total of $106,250.

Chittenden County Superior Court Judge Helen Toor granted a preliminary injunction barring Palmer and his company from selling surgical masks or any other personal protective medical equipment at inflated prices.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan said the scheme was an egregious violation of the law. Palmer claims he was just turning a profit and didn't lie to anyone.

