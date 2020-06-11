Judge blocks ICE from civil arrests at New York courthouses

A judge says federal immigration authorities can't make civil arrests at New York state courthouses or arrest anyone going there for a proceeding.

The ruling Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff came after New York state and Brooklyn's district attorney sued.

Rakoff struck down a federal policy that plaintiffs said resulted when the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency decided to greatly increase civil immigration arrests in and around New York State courthouses.

Rakoff said the policy was illegal and was made in an arbitrary and capricious manner.

A spokesperson for federal lawyers who represented the government declined to comment.

