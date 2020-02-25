Judge considering whether white nationalist in NH poses flight risk

A white nationalist from New Hampshire will remain in jail pending a federal judge's decision on whether he poses a flight risk or a danger to the community.

Cantwell pleaded guilty in 2018 to assault after he was accused of using pepper spray against two counterprotesters during a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He pleaded not guilty in January to federal charges that he threatened to rape the wife of an unidentified man if the person did not provide him with information about someone else.

Prosecutors want him held ahead of trial.

Cantwell's attorney countered that the court could impose restrictions on him if he were released.

