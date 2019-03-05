Judge declines injunction in forced school mergers

A Franklin County judge has declined to temporarily stop the process of forced school mergers under Act 46.

Vermont Digger reports Judge Robert Mello on Monday ruled against an injunction request by over 30 school boards asking that the case be delayed while their lawsuit moves forward.

Dozens of Vermont school districts have been in limbo as they awaited the court's decision. In special meetings last month, some voters opted to delay selecting new unified school boards until until the case was decided, holding up critical budgeting and hiring decisions.

Opponents of school consolidation argue that the law is unconstitutional to begin with and that the state board never had the authority to re-draw school districts.

Although the case continues to move forward in the courts, some are looking to Vermont lawmakers for a remedy. A bill to delay the forced mergers of some school districts has already been approved by the Vermont House and is awaiting action in the Senate.