Judge denies 2 NH school districts' request for expedited funds

A judge has denied a request by two school districts for expedited funding in their lawsuit alleging that New Hampshire hasn't provided and paid for an adequate education.

The ConVal and Winchester school districts sued the state, the Department of Education, Gov. Chris Sununu and Commissioner Frank Edelblut last month.

The lawsuit says the current price tag for a base "adequate education," $3,636.06, doesn't reflect accurate costs for facilities, transportation, and teacher salaries and benefits.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports a Cheshire County Superior Court judge denied the districts' request for $21 million by April 1.

Judge David Ruoff said the districts couldn't prove irreparable harm to justify the amount. He asked for more information from the districts and the state. He plans to make a final decision by June 30.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)