Judge denies bail for NH man accused of post encouraging riot

A New Hampshire judge has denied bail for a man accused of authoring a social media post that encouraged people to riot and tip police cars in Manchester.

Police were made aware of the Facebook post inviting people to protest racism and police brutality at an event Tuesday at a shopping center. It referenced “tipping police cars,” “graffiti” and asking people to “take examples from riots in other cities.”

Police arrested Daniel Zeron, 19, on a criminal threatening charge. He pleaded not guilty.

Zeron’s lawyer said prosecutors made a “spectacular leap” to believe that the post led to people appearing at the shopping center, but prosecutors said public safety officials received more than 200 reports on it.

