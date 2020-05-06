Judge denies coronavirus-related bail request for accused killer

A Vermont man accused of killing his estranged wife will stay in jail after trying to be released due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frank Sanville of South Royalton was out on furlough in March 2018 when he allegedly went to Wanda Sanville's house and fatally shot her. Her 5-year-old nephew was in the room.

If convicted, Sanville, 73, could face life in prison for first-degree murder.

But the coronavirus has made its way into Vermont prisons. That's a concern for elderly inmates like Sanville, who are at a higher risk of complications from the virus. So, Sanville was trying to either have bail set or to be released on his own recognizance due to the coronavirus outbreak.

State authorities said the violent nature of Sanville's alleged crime, and the possible life sentence it carries, make him a threat to the public and that he needs to remain in jail.

The judge denied Sanville's motion.

Sanville is behind bars in Springfield.