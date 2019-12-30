Judge denies motion for new trial in boat sinking case

A federal judge has denied a Vermont man's request for a new trial in a dispute with insurance companies over the seaworthiness of his boat that sank in 2016 and resulted in his mother being lost at sea.

Insurers said in the suit they shouldn't have to pay Nathan Carman's $85,000 claim because he made suspicious repairs to the vessel.

When the boat sank, Linda Carman was lost at sea and is presumed dead.

The judge ruled in favor of the insurance companies in November and upheld the decision Monday.

Nathan Carman denied doing anything to damage the boat.

