Judge denies motion to toss homicide suspect's interview with police

A judge has rejected efforts by a homicide suspect to have his police interview tossed.

Richard Whitcomb is a suspect in the death of Austin Colson.

Whitcomb's lawyers argued his statement to police should not be used as evidence because he wasn't read his Miranda rights. The judge disagreed, saying because he wasn't in police custody, Miranda wasn't necessary.

Whitcomb also tried to argue that the search of his home wasn't legal. Again, the judge ruled against him because his family consented to the search.