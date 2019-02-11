Judge dismisses foreclosure suit against Vt. race track site

A judge has dismissed a foreclosure lawsuit filed against the owners of the former Green Mountain Race Track in Vermont.

The Bennington Banner reports the judge issued his ruling after the owners paid off an overdue mortgage balance.

Attorney John Welch Jr. says the owners "just want to get reorganized and make plans."

Welch and an attorney for the mortgage holder declined to share the financial details of the settlement. The property was assessed in 2018 at $750,000.

Green Mountain managing member Steve Soler has previously suggested using the track in Pownal for economic development and entertainment. State Rep. Nelson Brownell said Thursday he hopes the site can bring in business that will benefit the town.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)