Judge dismisses "happy cow" suit against Ben & Jerry's

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Ben & Jerry’s that alleged that the Vermont ice cream maker and its parent company misled consumers by saying the milk and cream in its products comes from “happy cows.”

In a complaint filed last year, environmental advocate James Ehlers said many of the farms that produce the milk and cream are factory-style, mass production dairy operations and only some are part of the company’s “Caring Dairy” program.

Vermont Public Radio reports that U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss last week threw out the lawsuit, saying Ben & Jerry’s, didn't claim that all its milk comes from farms enrolled in Caring Dairy.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)