Judge: ex-lawmaker's judgement has not improved "one iota"

A judge says online activity by former New Hampshire lawmaker who served jail time on charges of drug possession and trying to lure a 14-year-old girl over Facebook into a sexual encounter suggest that his judgement has not improved “one iota.” A court hearing was held Friday for 34-year-old Kyle Tasker. Prosecutors say Tasker was back online after his release, trying to communicate with the girl's friend. The Concord Monitor reports that Tasker's defense lawyer said that there's no evidence that he tried to contact the victim directly and that his sentence should stand.

