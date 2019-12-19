Judge greenlights suit challenging ICE arrests at NY courts

A New York judge has denied the U.S. government's request to toss out a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in New York courthouses.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff ruled Thursday, finding the government's arguments that the federal court lacks jurisdiction is without merit.

The lawsuit contended that ICE arrests in courthouses have skyrocketed since President Donald Trump took office.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday with representatives of federal government lawyers.

