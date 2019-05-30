Judge hears evidence against Ludlow man charged in baby's death

The defense is challenging the state's case against a Ludlow man accused of killing his girlfriend's baby. It took nearly a year to bring the charges against Tyler Pollender-Savery, and his lawyer is questioning whether prosecutors have enough evidence to go to trial.

Tyler Pollender-Savery is accused of 2nd degree murder and has been behind bars since his arrest. Thursday, he appeared before a judge in shackles as evidence of his alleged crime was presented to the court.

"Karsen is a living breathing evidence of this union," said Windsor County State's Attorney David Cahill, referring to the 11-month-old who was found unresponsive in his Ludlow home back in January of 2018.

Police say Pollender-Savery, the boyfriend of the infant's mother, is responsible for the murder.

Ludlow Police Chief Jeffrey Billings was the first person on scene that day. He was one of three witnesses who testified during the hearing to determine if the state has enough evidence to go to trial. He told the court he began CPR and checked for vitals.

"I checked under the arm and the wrist and I was going to go to the neck and I noticed that there was pronounced red marks around the neck and some scratch marks," Billings told the court.

An autopsy later showed that Rickert was killed by being either strangled or smothered. It was conducted by Dr. Jennie Duval, New Hampshire's chief medical examiner, because the boy was pronounced dead at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

"Three very small lacerations -- little tears inside the lower lip. This is very typical for the lip to be pressed against the teeth," Dr. Duval said.

Police say Pollender-Savery was jealous that his girlfriend, Abigail Wood, was looking for another place to live because she was rekindling a relationship with the baby's father. According to court documents, Pollender-Savery told friends that he would kill the baby as a way to get back at the couple.

Pollender-Savery's defense attorney, David Sleigh, told WCAX the state's case is based on emotion rather than fact, likening it to a fiction crime novel.

Both the defense and prosecution now have seven days to review the evidence and file any objections. The judge will then make a determination if the evidence is great enough for the case to move forward.

The defense had planned to call witnesses in an attempt to get Pollender-Savery out on bail pending trial. But bail was never discussed at the hearing because of an unrelated federal gun charge that would have landed Pollender-Savery back behind bars if he was released by the state.