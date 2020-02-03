Judge orders 1987 sex abuse case ready for July retrial

A judge ordered that a former New York police detective accused of sexually assaulting a girl at his vacation home in Vermont be ready for a retrial in July in a long-delayed case.

Leonard Forte was charged with felony sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Vermont in 1987. He was convicted in 1988 but a judge ordered a new trial saying the prosecutor had been too emotional. The case was delayed after Forte, who now lives in LaBelle, Florida, said a terminal illness prevented him from traveling.

The July 1 date ordered by the judge Wednesday is tentative and will be discussed at a hearing April 1.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

