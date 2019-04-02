Judge orders Hermitage Club to pay outstanding state taxes

A Vermont judge has ordered the founder of the Hermitage Club to pay taxes to the state.

Judge Robert Gerety granted a motion for summary judgment last month, ordering founder Jim Barnes to pay the Vermont Department of Taxes about $1.1 million for meals, rooms, alcohol and retail sales taxes. The Brattleboro Reformer reports the taxes went unpaid in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The Department of Taxes shut down several Hermitage establishments three times in March 2018, about one month after Berkshire Bank foreclosed Hermitage properties - including the private ski resort at Haystack Mountain.

Barnes never petitioned the tax commissioner for a hearing to contest the assessments, nor did he have an attorney enter an appearance.

