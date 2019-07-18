Judge orders doctor to turn in DNA, couple sues to prove paternity

A judge is ordering the Vermont fertility doctor accused of using his own sperm to impregnate a patient to turn over his DNA.

A Florida couple says an unnamed medical student was supposed to be the donor for the artificial insemination procedure back in 1977.

They believe Dr. John Boyd Coates used his own sperm sample and is the father of their daughter.

That woman is now in her 40s.

The couple is suing to prove paternity.

A federal judge ordered Coates to provide a sample of his DNA.