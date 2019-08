The owner of a Burlington skateboard shop accused of selling marijuana from the store is awaiting trial behind bars.

John Van Hazinga is a co-owner of the Ridin' High skate shop. A federal judge ruled Wednesday he must remain in jail due to his criminal past.

Court paperwork shows a judge doesn't believe the community is safe with Van Hazinga out on conditions. They cite his previous criminal history, prior probation violations, and say he's a risk to flee the state.