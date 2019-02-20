Judge rejects plea deal in attempted murder case

A Burlington man accused of shooting another man in the head in a church parking lot was set to admit his guilt Wednesday, but the plea deal was rejected by the judge.

The shooting happened two years ago in a St. Albans parking lot. Trombly is accused of firing six shots at a car. One of those shots hit Dustin Davenport in the head. Police say it was a drug deal gone wrong. They charged Trombly with attempted murder.

And while Davenport survived, a plea deal that would have seen Trombly plead guilty did not. Wednesday in the courtroom, tempers flared but no deal was agreed on.

Hiding behind a piece of paper, Trombly walked into the courtroom swearing at the media for taking photos of him.

"Because the sentence structure called for a sentence of 20 years to life all suspended but 13 years to serve, then he would be on probation until further order of the court," Franklin County State's Attorney Jim Hughes said.

It wasn't the only time Trombly would be yelling from court Wednesday. He got in an argument with the victim, Davenport, who had to be escorted out of the courtroom.

Hughes says the judge felt Trombly's behavior in court showed that he needed to be supervised more closely than the proposed plea deal allowed.

"So he said no to the sentence and that we needed to go back to square one," Hughes said.

So Trombly remains behind bars as they continue to work on a plea deal.