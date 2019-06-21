Judge rules Hermitage Club bankruptcy cases stay in Vermont

A judge has determined bankruptcy cases involving a now-closed private ski area in Wilmington will take place in Vermont.

A Vermont bankruptcy judge said Wednesday Vermont is more convenient because it's where the Hermitage Club, its assets and the majority of its nonmember creditors are located.

The Bennington Banner reports a request by the owners to have proceedings in Connecticut was denied.

The two companies that own the club filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month in an effort to reorganize and reopen.

Days before that filing, three creditors filed a petition for involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy, seeking asset liquidation, and filed to keep any proceedings in Vermont.

The state shut down the Hermitage's operations last year for failure to pay sales and use taxes.

