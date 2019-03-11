Judge rules South Burlington developments must downsize

A judge has ruled that planned housing developments in a rural area of South Burlington must be downsized due to a flaw in the Vermont city's development bylaw.

The Burlington Free Press reports the judge says that the South Burlington development bylaw regarding the transfer of development rights is "unconstitutionally vague."

The judge is requiring the proposed Spear Meadows development to shrink from 48 units to 31, and the Dorset Meadows development must go down from 150 to 83 units.

Dorset Meadows developer Peter Kahn says he was "dumbfounded" by the judge's ruling. Spear Meadows developer Chris Snyder has not responded to a request for comment.

City Planning and Zoning Department director Paul Conner says the city has yet to decide if it will appeal the judge's ruling.

